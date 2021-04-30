DJ Khaled Drops "Khaled Khaled" Ft. Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Drake, & More

It's obvious that DJ Khaled pulled out all the stops for this one. The famed producer has been teasing Khaled Khaled for months, but earlier this week, he officially announced the album's release. Soon to follow came a stacked list of features that no one could believe, including seeing former foes Nas and Jay-Z on a track together.

Immediately after issuing the tracklist, Khaled returned with an updated version to include a last-minute addition from his "Wish Wish" collaborator, Cardi B. You'll hear familiar songs like DJ Khaled's two previous releases with Drake, "Greece" and "Popstar," and it's clear that the West The Best mogul is hoping for a summer Khaled Khaled takeover.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, other features on the record include Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch, Drake, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Diddy, Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, Harmonies By the Hive, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Barrington Levy.

Stream Khaled Khaled and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Thankful ft. Lil Wayne & Jeremih

2. Every Chance I Get ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

3. Big Paper ft. Cardi B

4. We Going Crazy ft. H.E.R. & Migos

5. I Did It ft. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, & DaBaby

6. Let It Go ft. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage

7. Body in Motion ft. Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch

8. Popstar ft. Drake

9. This is My Year ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, & Puff Daddy

10. Sorry Not Sorry ft. Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, & Harmonies By the Hive

11. Just Be ft. Justin Timberlake

12. I Can Have It All ft. Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., & Meek Mill

13. Greece ft. Drake

14. Where You Come From ft. Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, & Barrington Levy