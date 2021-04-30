Khaled Khaled
- NumbersLil Baby & Lil Durk Score Gold With DJ Khaled's "Every Chance I Get"The duo helped Khaled secure a pair of certifications. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosDJ Khaled Drops Party Visual To "I Did It" Ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DaBaby, & Lil BabyThe crew takes over a mega-mansion in the Summer-ready music video.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosDJ Khaled Drops "Body In Motion" Video Ft. Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch & Bryson TillerLil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Bryson Tiller help DJ Khaled set off the summer in the "Body In Motion" music video.By Aron A.
- NumbersDJ Khaled's "Khaled Khaled" Goes GoldDJ Khaled keeps the hot streak alive as "Khaled Khaled" goes gold in a matter of mere weeks. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGillie Da Kid Defends Jay-Z "Sorry Not Sorry" Criticism After Mysonne Calls Him OutMysonne called Hov's "Sorry Not Sorry" bars "lyrical mastery," but Gillie disagreed & added, "You still not gettin' in the [Roc Nation] brunch."By Erika Marie
- MusicGillie Da Kid Calls Jay-Z's "Sorry Not Sorry" Bars "Corny As Sh*t"Gillie doesn't care what anyone says, he's not going to change his mind about the "Khaled Khaled" lyrics.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsDJ Khaled "Khaled Khaled" ReviewDJ Khaled's key to success is based on a formula, and it's one he seems unwilling to change. By Aron A.
- Music VideosDJ Khaled Wrestles An Alligator As 21 Savage & Justin Bieber Watch In "LET IT GO" VideoDJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and 21 Savage play a round of golf in the music video for "LET IT GO."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Earns 3rd No. 1 Album With "Khaled Khaled"DJ Khaled's new album, "Khaled Khaled," landed at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosDJ Khaled Brings Lil Durk & Lil Baby Together For "Every Chance I Get" VideoLil Baby and Lil Durk connect with DJ Khaled for the electrifying "EVERY CHANCE I GET" visuals.By Aron A.
- Music VideosDJ Khaled Grabs Lil Wayne & Jeremih For "THANKFUL" Music VideoDJ Khaled has a pep talk with his younger self in the music video for "THANKFUL" ft. Lil Wayne and Jeremih. By Aron A.
- NumbersDJ Khaled "Khaled Khaled" First Week Sales Projections Are InDJ Khaled's latest album is aiming to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryDJ Khaled Reveals Nas's Reaction To Jay-Z's "Sorry Not Sorry" VerseNas jokingly tells Jay-Z over Facetime that he had to re-write a few bars after hearing "Sorry Not Sorry" for the first time in the studio with DJ Khaled. By Aron A.
- NewsCardi B Beasts Through DJ Khaled's "Big Paper"The rapper revealed that she penned the song in 48 hours.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled Explains Kanye West Wearing Wedding Ring In IG PostThe producer shared a photo that showed Ye still rocking his wedding band amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.By Erika Marie
- MusicFans Aren't Very Impressed With DJ Khaled's New Album "Khaled Khaled"Many people's first impressions of DJ Khaled's new album haven't exactly been positive.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas Fans Reacts To His "Cryptocurrency Scarface" Line On DJ Khaled's AlbumTwitter has a lot to say about Nas calling himself "Cryptocurrency Scarface" on DJ Khaled's "Khaled Khaled" standout track "Sorry Not Sorry."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Reveals She Wrote DJ Khaled Song In Less Than 48 HoursCardi B says she wrote "Big Paper" in less than forty-eight hours before sending it back to DJ Khaled.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Is Tripping Out Over Jay-Z's Bars On "Sorry Not Sorry"Lil Baby reacts to Jay-Z's "triple B" bar from DJ Khaled's new song "Sorry Not Sorry."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDJ Khaled Taps Lil Baby & Lil Durk For "Every Chance I Get"DJ Khaled unites Lil Baby and Lil Durk for "Khaled Khaled" banger "Every Chance I Get," produced by Tay Keith.By Mitch Findlay