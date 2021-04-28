We were expecting a pretty star-studded lineup for DJ Khaled's upcoming studio album Khaled Khaled but even still, hip-hop fans are marveling at just how unreal his tracklist seems. The well-connected DJ has 21 Savage and Justin Bieber on the same song, another collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Lil Baby, and DaBaby under one roof, and more unexpected collaborations. However, the most eye-catching track on the album has to be the ninth one on the tracklist.

"Sorry Not Sorry" is a song that's been years in the making, hosting two of rap's most beloved emcees and watching them duel over the same beat. With vocal guidance from James Fauntleroy and harmonies by The Hive, JAY-Z and Nas are set to release their latest collaborative effort on Friday.

The track was previewed shortly after DJ Khaled posted the tracklist, giving us a small taste of what the Hype Williams-directed music video will look like. Hov and Nas sit at the same casino table, smoking cigars and living their billion-dollar dreams, marking a tremendous moment for fans that have documented their feud for the last few decades.

"GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH," wrote the DJ on Instagram. "WE MAKING HISTORY! THEY SAID IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE SO GOD MADE POSSIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For years, people theorized about Nas and JAY-Z's continued beef, joking that they always tend to release new music on the exact same dates to steal each other's shine. This time, they're dropping on the same day, but they'll be on the same song. How nice is that?

Listen to a preview of the song below and stay tuned for the full release of "Sorry Not Sorry" with Khaled Khaled on Friday.