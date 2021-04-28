DJ Khaled has been hyping up his upcoming studio album, self-titled Khaled Khaled, for over a full year. On Tuesday though, he finally told fans that the project was 100% complete, announcing that it would be out at the end of the week. Teasing his followers all day by revealing the time he would be sharing his tracklist, the well-respected tastemaker got anticipation up to a new level before dropping a major bomb on us all. His storied history in putting together some of the most unexpected collaborations continues on Khaled Khaled with some of the most groundbreaking team-ups in a while.

The thirteen-song album comes out this week with executive production from his sons Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled, himself, and Allah, according to the liner credits. The project starts with a collaboration from Lil Wayne and Jeremih before leading us into some new music from Lil Baby and Lil Durk, who will soon release their own joint album. Then, we get a song from Migos and H.E.R. before our first huge production, which features Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby. Justin Bieber and 21 Savage have the fifth song on the tracklist before Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch's collab. Of course, the two previously-released Drake records are on there as well.

Perhaps most surprisingly, DJ Khaled managed to get long-time competitors JAY-Z and Nas on the same song, which appears ninth on the album.

Take a look at the full tracklist below and let us know what you're most excited to hear this Friday.