Justin Bieber just can't seem to catch a break. Even after he poured his heart out on his latest studio album, explaining how perilous fame has been for him after having grown up in the public eye, the 27-year-old Canadian artist continues to face the wrath of the public after debuting a new hairstyle. Bieber showed off his new dreadlocks, which instantly went viral as people commented on his new look, calling out the singer for cultural appropriation.

Over his career, Justin Bieber has not shied away from accusations of cultural appropriation. Tying up his hair and rocking the start of some dreads, Bieber got clowned by the majority of people commenting on his new look, with some saying he looks like a "rich homeless man." Others drew comparisons to Lil Pump, with a number of folks stating that they believed this was a photo of the 20-year-old rapper before reading the caption and seeing Justin's name. "Why did I think this was lil pump showing he got his face tats removed," said one person in The Shade Room's comments.

As you surely know, this is not the first time Justin Bieber has come under fire for debuting a new look. So far, Justin hasn't said anything about how people are perceiving his new look.

