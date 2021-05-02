It was two years ago when reports emerged that DJ Khaled had thrown a fit inside of the Epic Records office over his album sales. He still managed to put up six figures but it was clear that he was feeling salty over the success of Tyler, The Creator's IGOR which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The success of KHALED KHALED doesn't seem to have any competitors this week to overshadow its success. Per HitsDailyDouble, Khaled's latest body of work is predicted to move anywhere between 80K to 100K with 5k-7k of those numbers coming from pure sales. In comparison, 2019's Father Of Asahd moved 136K units in its first week with 34K of those coming from pure album sales. One would assume that Billboard's exclusion of album bundles played a significant role in the decline in numbers. Khaled's album is on pace to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, marking his first chart-topper 2017's Grateful.

DJ Khaled's latest album boasts some of the biggest names in hip-hop from Cardi B to Post Malone but it's "SORRY NOT SORRY" with Jay-Z and Nas that has been the topic of conversation. Nas and Jay reflect on their wealth as crypto-millionaires and angel investors, respectively, while Beyoncé makes a surprise cameo during Hov's verse and supplies background vocals as "Harmonies By The Hive."

