By now, there's a good chance you've seen the video of DJ Khaled having lunch in the middle of a river when he takes a sip from his wine glass and suddenly stands up with wide eyes, having a vivid realization. The clip stems from his pre-Khaled Khaled album teasers, in which he was slowly rolling out the list of high-profile features he had lined up for the album.

Back when the album was only about 98% complete, DJ Khaled shared the video, which became an instant hit with the meme community. Almost immediately, people began using different captions to describe the video, joking that Khaled had remembered to cancel his free Amazon Prime trial in the middle of lunch. Now that the world has had time to sit with his latest album, which is on pace to sell 100,000 copies and debut at #1 on the charts, DJ Khaled is becoming a global meme.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The video of him in the river has gone viral with millions of people watching it and thousands adding their commentary to it. We've attached a few of the best memes below. Which one is your favorite?

With Khaled Khaled out now, DJ Khaled has been teasing music videos for many of the songs included on the album. Watch the video for "THANKFUL" here and stay tuned for more in the near future.

[via]