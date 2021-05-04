NLE Choppa has proven time and time again that he's not afraid to get a little reckless. Just last month, while filming the music video for his first day out freestyle after being arrested on multiple charges, the 18-year-old artist completely wrecked his hellcat, sharing footage of the ruins on social media.

Most recently, the Memphis rapper was caught on video engaged in a massive beachside brawl. According to Choppa, a fan began disrespecting him once he refused to take a photo with him, prompting a physical fight to break out. Video capturing the incident shows the artist receiving a solid punch to the chin, which has since become the source of internet memes all around.

Following the incident, Choppa began to trend on Twitter as people reacted to the now-viral footage. The focus of the jokes center around him receiving the worst part of the fight. "I ain’t gonna lie...NLE Choppa Was two more bops away from Slumber if the gang wasn’t there," penned one user, attaching a fitting visual for the remark.

Another joked, "Fat boy hit NLE Choppa with the Marge Simpson," adding in another fitting visual as well.

He has since come forward on social media regarding the incident , penning two separate tweets explaining what really went down. "Damn y’all never got hit in a fight before?" asked NLE Choppa on Twitter. "Bruh asked for picture I said no I’m enjoying my self and I get called scary and a b*tch. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process."

He continued, "And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach." Of course, the jokes roared on. Check out some more memes below from he whole situation.