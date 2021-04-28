It looks as if DJ Khaled is ready to tuck your whole summer in. There have been several hints given regarding who will be making an appearance on the We The Best mogul's forthcoming Khaled Khaled project, and we'll all find out who Khaled has lined up this week. The megaproducer recently shared that Lil Wayne may be lending his vocals to the project and just days ago, we received confirmation that both Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber's names were added to the feature list.

On Tuesday (April 27), DJ Khaled returned to his Instagram to share the cover art for the anticipated album, along with a date for its arrival.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT," Khaled wrote in the caption to his post. The cover art for Khaled Khaled features the award-winning artist and his two young sons. "#KHALEDKHALED [hands open emoji] THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30! [sun emoji][key emoji] I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available??"

"I couldn’t post any pictures of this gift I have for u I had to sign an NDA [eyeall emoji]," Khaled continued. "One last thing, i know we said 100% but maybe we can get it to 101% [eyeball emoji][mindblown emoji]. I’m going make one more call for last min magic ! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords."

Are you excited to hear Khaled Khaled? Check out DJ Khaled's post below.