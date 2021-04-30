DJ Khaled's twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled has an overwhelmingly stacked tracklist, including the likes of Nas, JAY-Z, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and more, but many of the fans reacting to the body of work on social media claim they're underwhelmed by the project.

Khaled Khaled is officially out now with fourteen new songs from the well-connected 45-year-old DJ. He's got songs on there with Post Malone, Rick Ross, Migos, and more but despite all of the excitement that happened when the tracklist was first revealed, fans don't seem to be all that thrilled with the album as a whole. Some songs have been getting praise, like Cardi B's "Big Paper" and Nas and JAY-Z's collaboration on "Sorry Not Sorry," but the rest of the project isn't getting nearly that much love on Twitter.

Since last night, there have been several trends on the social media platform about the album, with most people talking about Cardi B, JAY-Z, Nas, Beyoncé's brief appearance, and more. A lot of the comments at the top of the trends have to do with how disappointed people are hearing the album as opposed to their joy when first opening the tracklist.

We've attached a few of the most popular tweets below for you to run through. Are you a fan of the new album so far? Have a listen here.