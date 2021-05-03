DJ Khaled Grabs Lil Wayne & Jeremih For "THANKFUL" Music Video

DJ Khaled has a pep talk with his younger self in the music video for "THANKFUL" ft. Lil Wayne and Jeremih.

Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, just know that probably means we'll be receiving a verse from a GOAT. KHALED KHALED was no different. Boasting sixteen songs, DJ Khaled pulled out all the stops for this one with collaborations alongside Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Cardi B, as well as the most discussed song on the project, "Sorry Not Sorry" ft. Nas and Jay-Z.

As Khaled continues to roll out new visuals for the project, he returned with a music video for the album's opener, "THANKFUL." The powerful single includes vocals from Jeremih and Lil Wayne who both discuss determination and triumph in their verses. The music video predominantly follows a younger version of DJ Khaled hustling through the streets of Miami to become heard. Halfway through the video, Khaled pops out with a pep talk for his younger self, encouraging him to remain strong through the tough times. It's very Khaled like.

Check the music video for Khaled's single above.