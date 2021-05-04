DJ Khaled Brings Lil Durk & Lil Baby Together For "Every Chance I Get" Video

Lil Baby and Lil Durk connect with DJ Khaled for the electrifying "EVERY CHANCE I GET" visuals.

DJ Khaled is averaging one music video a day at this point. Fresh off of the release of KHALED KHALED, which is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 next week, the Miami vet has continued to flood the streets with new visuals that it seems he's turning around quite rapidly. On Friday, Khaled revealed footage of himself, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk on the set for the music video for "EVERY CHANCE I GET" which he has now unveiled in full. The electrifying visuals were shot by the legendary Joseph Khan who brings Khaled, Durk and Baby together on a fiery surrounded by women and foreign cars.

The latest offering from DJ Khaled arrives after he released the music video for "THANKFUL" ft. Jeremih and Lil Wayne.

The new collaboration from Durk and Baby is hopefully a taste of what we could expect from their forthcoming collaborative album, The Voice Of The Heroes. The two rappers have been teasing the project heavily and letting fans know that they're locked away in the studio working on it.

Check the latest video from DJ Khaled above.