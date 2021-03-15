The Voice of the Heroes
- NumbersHere's How Much Each Song From Lil Baby & Lil Durk's Album Grossed First WeekThe song that made the most money from Lil Baby and Lil Durk's album is "Hats Off" with Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Announces "Back Outside" Tour Dates With Lil DurkLil Baby is back outside, announcing his 2021 tour with special guest Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Baby Has 90 All-Time Hot 100 Entries & He's About To Pass EminemLil Baby is one song away from tying Eminem with regards to their all-time Billboard Hot 100 entries.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Durk & Lil Baby's "The Voice Of The Heroes" First-Week Sales Are InHere are the first week sales for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's joint project. By Aron A.
- ReviewsLil Durk & Lil Baby "The Voice Of The Heroes" ReviewLil Baby and Lil Durk build off their consistency as solo and feature artists to achieve what few rappers of their stature have done effectively on a collaborative project -- complement each other. By Aron A.
- NumbersLil Durk & Lil Baby's "The Voice Of The Heroes" First-Week Sales Projections Are In"The Voice Of The Heroes" is expected to have a massive debut on the Billboard 200. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby & Lil Durk's 'The Voice Of The Heroes' Receives A J. Cole Co-SignThe rap legend gave his stamp of approval to the new joint project from the emcees. By Madusa S.
- MusicJames Harden Executive Produced Lil Baby & Lil Durk's "The Voice Of The Heroes"James Harden's friendship with Lil Baby is on another level.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Durk & Lil Baby Are "The Voice Of The Heroes" On New Album: Early ReactionsWhat do you think about "The Voice of the Heroes" so far?By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Baby & Lil Durk Recruit Travis Scott For "Hats Off"Lil Baby and Lil Durk's new album is out now, including this standout with Travis Scott.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Durk Reveals He's "Keeping The World Out Of My Personal Life"The rapper prepares for the release of his joint project with Lil Baby by sharing a quick announcement.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby & Lil Durk Reveal "The Voice Of The Heroes" TracklistLil Baby and Lil Durk's new album "The Voice of the Heroes" features Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and Rod Wave.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Baby & Lil Durk Show Love To The Trenches On "Voice Of The Heroes"Lil Baby and Lil Durk release the title track for their upcoming collaborative album "The Voice of the Heroes."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Posts Release Date For Collab Album With Lil Durk, But Quickly Deletes ItLil Baby shared the release date for his album with Lil Durk but quickly deleted the post.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosDJ Khaled Brings Lil Durk & Lil Baby Together For "Every Chance I Get" VideoLil Baby and Lil Durk connect with DJ Khaled for the electrifying "EVERY CHANCE I GET" visuals.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby & Lil Durk Dropping Collab Album "So Soon"Lil Baby and Lil Durk continue teasing their highly-anticipated collaborative album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Isn't Worried About Winning Grammys: "I Ain't Into It Like That"The rapper explained why winning awards is more exciting for his "people" & talked about his forthcoming joint project with Lil Durk.By Erika Marie