As we recently saw with Travis Scott speaking on Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in his trial for killing George Floyd, even the biggest celebrities and artists in the music industry take time to give back to the community. Last month, Justin Bieber decided to uplift people in a different type of way, by visiting a prison to spend some time with people who are currently incarcerated at the California State Prison.

It was previously reported that Justin and his pastor had traveled there to pray alongside California prisoners, but in newly surfaced footage from TMZ, it's revealed that the Changes artist actually performed three to four songs, including the Justice album closer "Lonely."

Some of the lyrics of his Benny Blanco-featured song "Lonely" include lines like "Everybody knows my past now/Like my house was always made of glass/And maybe that's the price you pay" and "And everybody saw me sick/And it felt like no one gave a sh*t/They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid." Depending on their charges, the message could possibly relate to some of the people in that prison who may still be incarcerated for crimes that they committed in their youth.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber's visit to the California State Prison wasn't just about performing singles from his new album. The outlet reports that the Justice singer also spent some time with prisoners outside in the yard by sitting in a circle and listening to several people speak.

Watch TMZ's exclusive footage of Justin Bieber's recent prison performance below:

