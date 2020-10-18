Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has quickly become the presiding go-to platform for NSFW content. For years, sex workers have been sharing adult content (ranging from racy images to porn) on the platform, locked behind a paywall which subscribers pay a monthly fee to gain access to. The most recent figures indicate that OnlyFans has upwards of 450,000 creators and 30 million users as a whole, with Instagram influencers and celebrities being among the latest to turn to the platform to secure a bag.

One of the appealing aspects of OnlyFans is that there isn’t necessarily a correlation between the level of explicitness of one’s content, and the amount of revenue they bring in. In fact, many of the platform’s top creators share nothing more risqué than mere partial nudes and suggestive photos, as has been the case with many of OnlyFans’ celebrity joinees. Celebrities’ migration to OnlyFans hasn’t come without controversy, though, with some celebrities not delivering on the promised raunchiness of their content (Bella Thorne was at the center of such a controversy), thus undermining the integrity and trust the platform’s sex workers have spent years building. Nevertheless, below is a list of some of the noteworthy names in the realm of hip-hop, that have cropped up as OnlyFans creators in recent months.

Let us know what you make of the platform-- are you a subscriber?

Tyga caused quite a stir on social media at the start of October when a photo of his privates was leaked, an incident he seemingly paid no mind to other than to tweet a link to his OnlyFans. Some were quick to accuse Tyga of having leaked his own nude to promote his OnlyFans, but it’s safe to say that whether the leak was by design or not, it certainly gained the rapper-turned-sex-worker (?) a slew of new subscribers.

Rubi Rose

Atlanta-based rapper and Instagram influencer, Rubi Rose, made headlines in July when she made over $100,000 in two days off of her OnlyFans. The kicker? She only used photos already posted to her Instagram, essentially bamboozling thousands of horny men everywhere.

Cardi B joined the private-content platform in August to offer paying fans in-depth insight into her life. Yup, that’s right. No X-rated content here. Unfortunately the rapper did accidentally post a topless photo to her Instagram last Tuesday, after her alcohol-filled, three-day birthday bash. Nonetheless, she's reportedly making a cool $8 million per month off her OnlyFans account, so we're sure she's just wiping any tears away with a $100 bill.

Blac Chyna

Bringing in roughly $15 million per month, Blac Chyna is one of OnlyFans' top earners. With subscriptions to her content costing $50 per month, it seems Blac Chyna has ditched reality TV in favor of another steady income stream.

Jordyn Woods

Woods kicked off her Jordan Year by joining OnlyFans earlier this month, charging $20 for a subscription. Having dealt with body-shaming all her life, Woods says she is reclaiming her power, using her OF account to post “iconic” photos that she wouldn’t post on Instagram.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose took to OF in September, posting a cheeky preview of her content on Instagram to announce her account. As far as Amber's content goes, it's safe to see you will see some skin-- the ex of Kanye and Wiz has already shared strategically-covered nude photos to help promote the account.

Bella Thorne

Former Disney star Bella Thorne got herself embroiled in controversy when she joined OnlyFans in August, selling photos that were not as revealing as she led customers to believe. The actress made a whopping $1 million on her first day as a result of her misleading claims, leading many customers to demand refunds. Thorne has since apologized for the incident, but OnlyFans implemented policies, such as a $200 tip cap, to prevent such an incident from repeating itself. This came to the dismay of other creators who don’t mislead their customers, but will nonetheless feel the brunt of Thorne’s actions moving forward.

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena

Nicki Minaj’s ex, Safaree Samuels, and his wife Erica Mena both joined OnlyFans individually, but the Love & Hip Hop couple also post joint content for their fans, at times.

Boosie Badazz's OnlyFans is so raunchy its prompted the 37-year-old rapper to adopt a new nickname— Boo Hefner. At $29.99 a month, subscribers can get an all-access pass to Boosie's sexual exploits.

Kimbella

Following the lead of her Love & Hip Hop co-stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, Juelz Santana's wife launched her OnlyFans account earlier this month. While it's unclear whether Santana himself will be partaking, he did take to Instagram to promote her account to his followers, giving it his stamp of approval.

Masika Kalysha

People were extremely concerned when actress Masika Kalysha posted a video of herself crying and covered in bruises to Instagram in August, looking around frantically as she begged viewers to subscribe and tip her OnlyFans, seemingly having been kidnapped. Kalysha later announced she had feigned the kidnapping in an attempt to raise awareness about sex trafficking, and also promote her OnlyFans in the process. Fans weren't too pleased Kalysha's tone-deaf publicity stunt, and Kalysha apologized for her insensitivity but maintained that shock factor was "necessary" in shedding light on serious issues.

Swae Lee

Call him Swae Lee, Lee Swae, Man of The People— all are correct. Lee allows his fans to follow his OnlyFans free of charge, tweeting in July "I fuck with OnlyFans cuz it's only for the fans." As it stands, the rapper only has one post, a promo for his new song, "Reality Check," seemingly indicating solo Swae might be stepping back on the scene.

Casanova

One of the earlier celebrities to join OnlyFans, Casanova joined in April and charges a $50 monthly subscription fee. Much to fans' dismay, Casanova did not actually post anything explicit to his page, but still managed to land a spot on the platform's Top 10 Highest-Earning Celebrities list.

Lyrica Anderson

Another Love & Hip Hop star trying to secure an OnlyFans check, Anderson started her account in May and charges a $12 monthly subscription fee. Anderson announced her account by uploading a video of herself twerking in a pool on Instagram, saying she was "Finna act a fool" on the platform.