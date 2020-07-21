As we remain locked down because of the coronavirus, many people have begun looking for alternative streams of income. Some have even turned to OnlyFans, which was originally created for artists and other creators to create a more intimate experience with their most loyal supporters. Swae Lee came through with an experience on the website to promote his new single but, for the most part, it's turned to a glorified porn website.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are both on OnlyFans, hawking their personal content for fans to get off on. Their most recent update is the most raunchy yet, allegedly showing their bedroom escapades for the low price of $50.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

If you're willing to part with one Virgil, you can see Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels getting down and dirty on camera.

"Satisfying my Husband FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ON HERE," wrote the reality star on her OnlyFans profile. Unlock this RED LIGHT SPECIAL to see it all GO DOWN."

The message was sent to Mena's subscribers, asking for an additional $50 to see the video in question.

According to The Shade Room, the video contains nudity and some passionate tongue kissing.

Would you pay $50 to see Safaree and Erica Mena in bed?