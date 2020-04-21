Safaree Samuels and Casanova are trying to find alternative ways to make income during the coronavirus pandemic. Both entertainers have resorted to selling themselves online for cash, hawking their OnlyFans accounts with their fans and inviting them to pay a monthly subscription to get exclusive content, usually of the pornographic variety.

Safaree joined the platform this month, asking fans to donate $20 monthly to unlock some of his steamy photos and videos. Casanova, on the other hand, values himself a little higher. The Brooklyn rapper is charging $50.

The difference in prices actually kicked off a quasi feud between the two, with both explaining why they selected their prices.

"Listen, y'all bum bitches stop DMing me talking 'bout '$50 is too expensive for your OnlyFans,'" said Casanova on Instagram. "Go to Safaree's page then! He charging $10. This rich n***a dick. I'm not playing with this dick. You wanna see this dick? $50!"

Safaree saw the video and responded with one of his own, explaining why his price is so low. He also claimed that he's still making bank with a $20 subscription fee.

"I do this for the people who don’t have that much," writes Safaree in his caption, addressing all the ladies that are strapped for cash but still looking for that exclusive Safaree content.

Aside from Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti, is this the weirdest feud of the year?