After teasing a new release on Monday, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vertdid not end up delivering. The day was still filled with madness from both sides though, kicking off the moment Carti signed onto Twitter. Once Uzi got the notification that his former friend and current rival was back online, the fun began.

Playboi Carti sent out a couple of tweets about his upcoming album Whole Lotta Red, which got Uzi out of his hole, talking shit anew.

"Red is MY fav album of mine," wrote Carti. "Did u drop yet ?" replied Uzi with an eye-roll emoji.

Perhaps the most troll-worthy moment of the day came when Lil Uzi Vert actually shared some album artwork, painting the cover of Playboi Carti's "@ MEH" in red and playing it off as though it were the official art for Whole Lotta Red.

The glorified fan artwork probably didn't take too long to find or edit himself in a free software.

This feud -- if we can even call it that -- has been tremendously one-sided thus far. Playboi Carti has not really even acknowledged the fact that Lil Uzi Vert is continually bullying him about the drop. At the end of the day, nobody is quite sure whether this is real or if they're working together to dupe the world.

What do you think?