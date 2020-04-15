Safaree Samuels is following in the prospective footsteps of Boosie Badazz by launching an OnlyFans career to keep his thirstier fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the rapper and reality star announced on Twitter that he'd joined the risqué platform to post some NSFW content for his "real fans & supporters."

Although the social media service is most widely known as a platform on which users charge an individual monthly subscription for access to their amateur porn content, it's not exclusively used for sexual material. Howver, Safaree has promised that he will be using his account for exactly that, after he responded to a Twitter user's inquiry about what he'll be posting.

"Safaree is a troll but someone subscribe to see if he really posting on that jawn," the user tweeted. "Oh it’s real deal," Safaree replied. "Send this to your ppl and tell em I sent it!" he continued, followed by the link to his account. He also noted that he's "being considerate through this pandemic with the price."

Although he's already starting to get roasted online by those who frown upon his latest venture, Safaree seems pretty unbothered by the comments.