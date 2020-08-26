The COVID-19 quarantine has helped some people elevate themselves into a new tax bracket as thousands have taken to OnlyFans to earn some extra cash. The subscription site is a favorite for NSFW content, and it isn't only for unknowns who are hoping to create a fan base; celebrities are taking advantage of OnlyFans as they rake in cash. Days ago, former Disney star Bella Thorne joined the site and charged each fan $20 to gain access to her private moments. In 24 hours, Bella Thorne made $1 million and doubled down on that amount on Day Two.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The actress told the Los Angeles Times that she's going to put her earnings toward building her production company as well as donating much of it to charity. Bella also revealed that she joined OnlyFans for research as she's developing a new film. “It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” said Bella.

“What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?" she continued. "How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

She also told the publication that she will soon offer "goodnight" and "good morning" messages for her fans as well as cooking and writing classes for those that are interested. Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reports that some sex workers aren't as thrilled with celebrities jumping on the OnlyFans bandwagon because it can make things more difficult for them to amass a paying following.

