Bella Thorne has a book coming out that will be a compilation of poems depicting her life struggles surrounded by abuse, as well as coming to terms with her sexuality. The 21-year-old paid a visit to Good Morning America to discuss the latter and admitted how her previous label of being bisexual isn't a label she would give herself anymore. "I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that," Bella explained. "Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is."

She added: "You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being."



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elsewhere in her visit to the show, Bella explained how her book will explore her feelings with having Stockholm syndrome from the abuse she endured in her childhood.

"I mean, when you're raised with someone and you don't know that it's wrong, it's just very like an everyday occurrence, like no big deal," she said. Overall though, her book will showcase all that she's overcome to be the person she is today. "That's kind of what the series is about. That all these things that I really couldn't do, and I did it somehow," she added. "Like I couldn't read, and I learned how to read from reading scripts."