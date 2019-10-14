Earlier this year, Bella Thorne announced that she was directing an adult movie titled Her & Him, which is described as “a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have an unbridled sexual longing for each other." The story revolves around an “edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter”. The X-rated flick was previewed at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany last month and is now available on the premium section of Porhub's site.

Well it turns out Bella has just won an award for work with the film. Last Friday, Pornhub held their second annual award show, giving Bella the Vision Award for her directorial work on the movie.

"What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario.” She added: "Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f***ing on set, which I have never shot before."

"Also this was my first short in general, so it was quite in interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it. It is quite a fun environment."

