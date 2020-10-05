Grabbing the baton from Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Cardi B, Tyga, Casanova, Safaree, and all the other celebrities signing up for OnlyFans, Jordyn Woods has officially launched her own account, offering exclusive content to her most loyal supporters for a monthly subscription.

Until now, Jordyn had been sharing her most racy pictures and videos on Instagram and Twitter. However, she realizes that, like all the others mentioned above, she can potentially make a killing on OnlyFans so she decided to create a new page and see what it do.

Speaking with Complex, Jordyn said that she is "not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves."

This has reportedly taken a lot of planning from Woods, who is adamantly supporting sex workers that use the platform.

Her subscription rate is currently set at $20 per month but she is offering bundles for longer-term subscribers. It's unclear what type of content she will be posting but you can guarantee that she'll be among the top earners on OnlyFans soon.

Are you signing up?

[via]