There was an air of concern for Masika Kalysha for a brief moment. The actress and entrepreneur posted a video to Instagram that confused the public as she appeared to be covered in bruises and scratches, including donning a black eye. In the clip, Masika looked scared as she told viewers that she'd been kidnapped and appeared as if she was in distress. However, people re-examined the seriousness of her "injuries" after she told them to help her by donating to her OnlyFans account.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

"I've been kidnapped. I'm in a warehouse somewhere. Idk where! I'm so scared! They took all my money and they want more!" Masika Kalysha wrote in the caption to her video. "Please! Help Me! Click the link in my bio & Subscribe to my only fans and tip me so they'll let me go!!! They're coming!!!!"

It didn't take long for people to criticize Masika for feigning abuse, but she returned with an explanation. She deleted her original post and apologized for scaring people but said she needed to get their attention to bring light to an important issue. Masika said the bruises were just makeup and she's on set for her new show, a series about child sex-trafficking.

"This is a very challenging role for me because this is something I am very passionate about and shooting this show, I've done a lot of research and I've had to dig deep and I just, you know, found out things that I never wanted to know." Masika then gave a shout out to the Rose Organization, group "doing great things to rescue children and women who have been sex-trafficked." Still, people weren't amused. Check out her videos below.