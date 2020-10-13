It's never too late to join OnlyFans. Even with new policies set in place due to Bella Thorne's attempt to trick the system, OnlyFans has continued to increase in popularity. What was once a hub for social media stars and sex workers to rake in the dough by creating exclusive content for their fan bases has developed into an extremely lucrative stream of revenue for celebrities. Even couples are joining together, including the likes of Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena. Months ago, Lil Kim teased that she may add videos with her man, Mr. Papers. We're not sure if Juelz Santana is going to show face on OnlyFans, but he revealed that his wife, Kimbella, has launched her OF channel.

The Dipset rapper uploaded a photo to his Instagram account that showed Kimbella putting laundry away, but it seemed that Juelz had something else in mind. "F$$k the Clothes... It’s The Squat For Me... Look But Don’t Touch â¼ï¸ N Wit dat Being said... OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit," he penned in the caption.

To confirm that she is indeed on the website, Kimbella posted the same link over on her Instagram Story. Some people have taken to the husband and wife's comments sections with their opinions on whether or not they would be comfortable with their partners on OnlyFans. Would you support your wife/husband if they were making money on OF?