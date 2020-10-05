Cardi B never needs to release another song in her life because, according to a new list of the top celebrity earners on OnlyFans, she's making $8 million per month on the platform. And she's not even the highest-earner.

A graphic posted (and deleted) by rapper Casanova was reposted by Erica Mena, showing off the celebrities that are earning the most money on OnlyFans. Casanova is reportedly making just under $1 million a month, ranking as the tenth highest-earning star, but it's the names at the top of the list that are opening eyes.

Blac Chyna is the #1 celebrity on the platform, reportedly making a whopping $17 million per month. That's... absolutely insane. It's unclear where these stats are coming from but, if that's legit, then she's on pace to become a billionaire in the next half-decade if her subscriptions stay solid.

In second place is Bella Throne, who sparked controversy by earning $1 million on her first day on OnlyFans.

Cardi B is the third name on the list, apparently making $8 million monthly off her low-rate subscriptions. She has not been posting private images of herself, choosing to use the service to get closer with her fans by sharing behind-the-scenes footage and hosting live-streamed question-and-answer sessions.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Other names on the list are Tyga, who just leaked his nudes on the platform, Mia Khalifa, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and more.

Jordyn Woods just announced her new account today. How much do you think she'll be making?