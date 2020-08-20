If there's anyone who knows how to keep the coins coming in, it's Blac Chyna. Many people just see her as a reality star, but she has a cooking show, a clothing line, a lash business, and many other ventures under her belt. Earlier this year, she joined OnlyFans and began stacking checks with racy photos, and later, she offered fans a chance for a personal chat with her on FaceTime for $950. If someone wanted her to follow them on Instagram, she said she could make that happen for $250. Soon, the money began pouring in.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Blac Chyna chatted about her money-making empire and the controversy surrounding her FaceTime and follow back prices with Supa Cindy of Miami's 99Jamz. "I'm a hustle queen, I don't care," she said. "How legendary is that. For a follow back? $250? That's it." Blac Chyna also said that her FaceTime calls are made from a Google number and consist mostly of her introducing herself and chatting briefly with her fans. For nearly $1,000 a call, that's a smooth way to make some dough.

Elsewhere, Chyna talked about her partnership with the Zeus Network, what it's been like at home with eight-year-old King and four-year-old Dream, and she spoke about co-parenting with Tyga. Check out Blac Chyna's interview below.