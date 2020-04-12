Say what you will about Blac Chyna but you can't deny that she's a hustler. Starting off as a dancer and video model, she used her status to leverage herself into becoming an entrepreneur. Six years ago, she launched her own make-up brand Lashed by Blac Chyna and even has her own salon out in California right now. Given that everything is shut down, for the time being, it appears that she's found a new way to supplement any lost income.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taking to her Instagram story, Blac Chyna might kick off a new trend among Instagram Models moving forward. Chyna hit the 'Gram where she revealed that fans can purchase a follow back from her for $250 USD. Perhaps it could be of good use in the future to have someone like Blac Chyna follow you, especially if you're trying to build a following on Instagram.

That isn't the only new service that Blac Chyna is offering on her website. For $950 USD, you can get on a Facetime call with Blac Chyna. It's unclear how long the call would be.

What's interesting about this is that Blac Chyna's clearly aware of the current financial crisis that many people are in and has financing options available for anyone who can't pay the charge of $950 upfront.

It's hard to imagine that this won't prompt other IG personalities to follow suit.