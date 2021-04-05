Our freshly-updated Staff Picks playlist features new music from 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Tjay, Westside Gunn, Kodak Black, Young M.A, Armand Hammer, Kenny Mason, and more.
We've come to the end of another month, welcoming the warmer weather of April and looking forward to clearer skies, more colorful plant life, and a lot of good music. As we continue to look forward to the world returning to normal, we're also anticipating some big music drops in the coming weeks, including Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. DJ Akademiks, who has been spot-on with his recent Drake track record, previously said that CLB would be out before the end of April.
In Drake's absence, other artists have been dropping career-defining bodies of work in 2021. While we did receive new albums from Lil Tjay, Jasiah, and more last week, the last seven days were mostly focused on single releases, including new drops from 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Of course, BROCKHAMPTON also continued to tease the release of their next album through their new single "COUNT ON ME", which features A$AP Rocky and SoGone SoFlexy.
All of the aforementioned artists have songs in our freshly-updated Staff Picks playlist, which you can check out below. Peep what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang
Lil Gotit - Toosie
24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)
Lil Tjay - Born 2 Be Great
Internet Money, Lil Tecca, & Lil Mosey - JETSKI
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Chiiild - Awake (feat. Mahalia)
Kenny Mason - Rih
Young M.A - Successful
Jasiah - In N Out (feat. TheHxliday & Rico Nasty)
BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME (feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Young M.A - Successful
Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit
Westside Gunn - TV Boy
Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Sir Benni Miles
Flee Lord & DJ Muggs - The Equation
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Young M.A - Successful
Benny The Butcher & Ransom - Spineless
42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang
BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME (feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy)
Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit
Cole Blake (Editorial)
BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME (feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy)
Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Aubergine (feat. Fielded)
42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang
Navy Blue - Durag Anthem
24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)
Madusa S. (Editorial)
Kodak Black - Easter In Miami
Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit
NEZ - To The Money (feat. Flo Milli & 8AE)
Lil Tjay - Run It Up (feat. Offset & MoneyBagg Yo)
Chiiild - Awake (feat. Mahalia)
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang
Westside Gunn - TV Boy
Lil West - No Days Off
Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit
Mike Rapp (Sales)
42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang
Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit
Guapdad 4000 & !llmind - She Wanna (feat. P-Lo)