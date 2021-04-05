We've come to the end of another month, welcoming the warmer weather of April and looking forward to clearer skies, more colorful plant life, and a lot of good music. As we continue to look forward to the world returning to normal, we're also anticipating some big music drops in the coming weeks, including Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. DJ Akademiks, who has been spot-on with his recent Drake track record, previously said that CLB would be out before the end of April.

In Drake's absence, other artists have been dropping career-defining bodies of work in 2021. While we did receive new albums from Lil Tjay, Jasiah, and more last week, the last seven days were mostly focused on single releases, including new drops from 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Of course, BROCKHAMPTON also continued to tease the release of their next album through their new single "COUNT ON ME", which features A$AP Rocky and SoGone SoFlexy.

All of the aforementioned artists have songs in our freshly-updated Staff Picks playlist, which you can check out below. Peep what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

Lil Gotit - Toosie

24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)

Lil Tjay - Born 2 Be Great

Internet Money, Lil Tecca, & Lil Mosey - JETSKI

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Chiiild - Awake (feat. Mahalia)

Kenny Mason - Rih

Young M.A - Successful

Jasiah - In N Out (feat. TheHxliday & Rico Nasty)

BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME (feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Young M.A - Successful

Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit

Westside Gunn - TV Boy

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Sir Benni Miles

Flee Lord & DJ Muggs - The Equation

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Young M.A - Successful

Benny The Butcher & Ransom - Spineless

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME (feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy)

Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit

Cole Blake (Editorial)

BROCKHAMPTON - COUNT ON ME (feat. A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy)

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Aubergine (feat. Fielded)

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

Navy Blue - Durag Anthem

24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Kodak Black - Easter In Miami

Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit

NEZ - To The Money (feat. Flo Milli & 8AE)

Lil Tjay - Run It Up (feat. Offset & MoneyBagg Yo)

Chiiild - Awake (feat. Mahalia)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

Westside Gunn - TV Boy

Lil West - No Days Off

Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit

Mike Rapp (Sales)

42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch - 4 Da Gang

Freddie Gibbs - Big Boss Rabbit

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind - She Wanna (feat. P-Lo)