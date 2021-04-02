BROCKHAMPTON Cruises Through "COUNT ON ME" With Help From A$AP Rocky & SoGone SoFlexy

The last album we received from BROCKHAMPTON was GINGER, their 2019 release that they claimed was much-inspired by actor Shia LaBeouf. The collective of rappers is slated to share two projects this year and according to Kevin Abstract, it will mark the "last" of their albums as they close out an era. It's unclear what they each have in store following their conclusion, but we're sure BROCKHAMPTON fans will continue to support them.

Next week, BROCKHAMPTON is slated to release their album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. On Friday (April 2), the crew shared their second single of the year, "COUNT ON ME," and this time they gathered assistance from A$AP Rocky and SoGone SoFlexy. Abstract described the song as having "summer time vibes" and encouraged listeners to "Ride around with the windows down with ya best friend singing super loud to the chorus type vibe – shows the other side of the album." Stream "COUNT ON ME" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She say I pour too much in my cup

F*ck the opposition, plus I'm still ridin' with it tucked

They say I should change the way I'm livin'

But just can't get enough

Still be quick to up that chopper on the block and hit 'em up

[via]