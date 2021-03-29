With new full-length releases from viral hitmaker 24kGoldn, underrated rap duo Young Dolph & Key Glock, underground sensation Armand Hammer, and many others, there was a lot of music for us to enjoy over the weekend.

Every week, our staff mulls over the hottest releases of the week, including our favorite songs on the regularly-updated Staff Picks playlist on SoundCloud and TIDAL. All of the aforementioned artists earned spots on this week's playlist, with Armand Hammer and Young Dolph & Key Glock netting multiple placements. We're also showing love to the ground-breaking new single from Lil Nas X called "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)", the return cut from BROCKHAMPTON and Danny Brown, and our digital cover story star MoneyBagg Yo's new record "Hard For The Next" with Future. In addition, many of our editors chose the current #1 song in the country, "Peaches" by Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar and GIVEON, as well as Shelley FKA DRAM's new song "Cooking With Grease".

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Moneybagg Yo & Future - Hard For The Next

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

Internet Money, Lil Tecca, & Lil Mosey - JETSKI

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Kodak Black - Righteous Reapers (feat. Sykobob, WizDaWizard, & Wam SpinThaBin)

24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)

Pacman da Gunman, Nipsey Hussle, & Mozzy - Zero Tolerance

Young Dolph & Key Glock - Penguins

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Falling Out The Sky (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Robert Moses

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist - Chicharonnes (feat. Quelle Chris)

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

BROCKHAMPTON - BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Vic Mensa - MILLIONAIRES (feat. Tish Hyman)

Caleborate - Mud (feat. Deante’ Hitchcock & Cantrell)

Shelley FKA DRAM - Cooking With Grease

Drakeo the Ruler - Out On Bail Freestyle

Vic Mensa - FR33DOM (feat. Zacari)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

CJ - Whoopty (Latin Mix) [feat. Anuel AA & Ozuna)

BROCKHAMPTON - BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

Pacman da Gunman, Nipsey Hussle, & Mozzy - Zero Tolerance

Vic Mensa - FR33DOM (feat. Zacari)

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Skiifall - Ting Tun Up Part II (feat. Knucks)

Ron Suno - WINNERS (feat. Sheff G)

Yaya Bey - september 13th

Young Dolph & Key Glock - Dummest & The Dummest

Damone Tyrell - BeverlyMontana (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)

Key Glock - In GLOCK we trust

Shelley FKA DRAM - Cooking With Grease

Gallant - Comeback.

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Shelley FKA DRAM - Cooking With Grease

Gallant - Comeback.

Ron Suno - WINNERS (feat. Sheff G)

24kGoldn - Company (feat. Future)

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)