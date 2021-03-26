mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Shelley FKA DRAM Is "Cooking WIth Grease" On His Latest Single

Joshua Robinson
March 26, 2021 12:57
Shelley FKA DRAM releashes the velvety single "Cooking With Grease" and announces his upcoming self-titled album.


Shelley FKA DRAM has left fans waiting for the full-length follow-up to his debut album Big Baby DRAM since 2016, and five years (and a name change) later, the artist is finally gearing up to give fans his sophomore album. Titled to reflect his new stage name, Shelly FKA DRAM the album arrives on April 16, 2021. Weeks ahead of its release, Shelley has dropped the project's second official single, the velvety R&B cut "Cooking With Grease."

Arriving exactly a month after Shelley FKA DRAM's first single "Exposure," this three-minute track is a sensual and smooth new effort from Shelley that's a must-add to your R&B playlists. "Cooking With Grease" is a suggestive ballad that finds Shelley tempting a love interest by bragging about his superior love-making abilities, and the playful and infectious new single is a welcomed release from the LVRN artist. The sultry cut also arrives alongside a music video that pulls inspiration from late-night shows, and in the video, Shelley stars as the fictional show's host as well as its guest performer. 

Check out the music video for Shelley FKA DRAM's new single "Cooking With Grease" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel used and abused
So I started doing it too
But I never did it to you, oh no, oh no
So why you do it to me, baby?
Sounds so stupid to me

