Shelley (FKA D.R.A.M.) Releases His New Single "Exposure"

Alex Zidel
February 26, 2021 15:56
Shelley (formerly known as D.R.A.M.) returns with his first new single of the year.


Last year, LVRN-signed hitmaker D.R.A.M. changed his artist name to his given name, officially going by Shelley professionally. The only music he had released under his new moniker came by way of the LVRN holiday album, lending vocals to some tracks on there. Finally, Shelley has released his first new single under the rebrand, dropping the "Exposure" music video today.

The new single is a soulful record about falling in love, showing Shelley at his most vulnerable, hoping that he's ready to give and accept love from his partner. It comes following a full year of self-reflection from Shelley, who didn't release much new music in 2020. Hopefully, this signals a new start for the artist formerly known as D.R.A.M. 

Watch the new music video below, directed by Christian Sutton. What do you think of Shelley's new direction?

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me love you inside-out and outside-in
Let me touch your soul before I touch your skin
When you expose yourself to me
You have my consent, I wanted to see
What lies underneath
'Cause beauty to me is more than skin-deep

