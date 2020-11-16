LVRN Label Releases "Home For The Holidays" With 6LACK, Summer Walker, & More

Love Renaissance (LVRN) announced a label compilation album for the holidays, featuring 6LACK, Summer Walker, and more, a few weeks ago. The label has been buzzing in recent years, picking up some of the hottest upcoming artists and continuing to work with established stars, like the aforementioned two.

OMB Bloodbath has been making noise out of Houston, and Shelley, formerly known as DRAM, has also been working on his rebrand with LVRN. Kitty Ca$h is also becoming a star, making several appearances on the brand new holiday project from the label, titled Home For The Holidays.

The nine-song project is officially out now, starting with an introduction from Kitty Ca$h before heading into the collaborative single from 6LACK and Summer Walker. Then, Young Rog and Shelley collaborate on a modern version of "Feliz Navidad" before OMB Bloodbath and Westside Boogie go in on the trap-influenced "12 Days Of Bhristmas".

Check out the collaborative effort below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Kitty Ca$h Intro (with Kitty Ca$h)

2. Ghetto Christmas (with 6LACK & Summer Walker)

3. Feliz Navidad (with Young Rog & Shelley FKA DRAM)

4. Kitty's Wish List (with Kitty Ca$h)

5. 12 Days Of Bhristmas (with OMB Bloodbath & Westside Boogie)

6. Ca$h Invitation (with Kitty Ca$h)

7. Santa Baby (with Summer Walker)

8. This Christmas (with Eli Derby)

9. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) [with Shelley FKA DRAM]