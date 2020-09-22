D.R.A.M. is one of the most underlooked talents in music. He's best known for his singles "Broccoli" with Lil Yachty and "Cash Machine", as well as for his collaborations with ScHoolboy Q and SZA. We haven't heard much from the 32-year-old Virginia-based artist but that's likely because he's been working on a new artist identity.

Entering a new phase in his career as a musician, it looks like D.R.A.M. has decided to change his name for good, using his given name as his new stage name.

On streaming services, as well as on social media, D.R.A.M. is now going by Shelley FKA DRAM. Once he gets a few hits to his name as Shelley, he will likely remove the "formerly known as" part.

The reason for the change is unknown but, today, Shelley announced that he has a new album coming soon.

"Hi, I’m Shelley and I have a new album otw," he wrote on Instagram.

The change appears to have been quietly made in mid-August, with some fans noticing the switch-up on streaming services and wondering why he would decide to rebrand.

Regardless of what he's going by, we're sure that a lot of people are excited about Shelley's new music. Stay tuned for what's to come!