Another week in the books. It may still feel as though every day is the same as the one before but we're nearing a finish line in this pandemic. With vaccine distribution happening at a quicker rate, much of the world's population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in a matter of months and, before the end of this year, we may be back to "normal".

Despite how awful things have been for most people, music has been consistent in keeping us grounded throughout our current struggles. Thankfully, at the end of every week, we can rely on a number of incredible artists to share their gifts with us through single, project, and video releases. Last week, we welcomed new projects from Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud, DDG and OG Parker, KOTA The Friend and Statik Selektak, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind, and more. It was seemingly a huge week for rapper-producer pairings, but we also happily enjoyed new music from Justin Bieber, Saba, IDK, Lil Gotit, and others.

All of the aforementioned artists have earned spots on the latest update of the Staff Picks playlist, which is curated weekly by our editorial and sales staff.

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Tee Grizzley - White Lows Off Designer (feat. Lil Durk)

Lil Gotit - Wok

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

Roddy Ricch - Heartless (Live From LA)

Lil Tjay - Headshot (feat. Polo G & Fivio Foreign)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Longevity (feat. French Montana & Jim Jones)

Starrah - Home Alone

KOTA The Friend & Statik Selektah - Day Glow

Tokyo Jetz - YAK (feat. Jackboy)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

IDK - Just Like Martin

Saba - Ziplock

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Live By It

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind - Chandler

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Saba - Ziplock

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Live By It

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind - Chandler

IDK - Just Like Martin

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Survivor's Remorse (feat. Rick Hyde)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

DDG & OG Parker - Treat Me Right

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Live By It

Rob Milton - Cry

Brent Faiyaz - Show U Off

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

Roddy Ricch - Heartless (Live From LA)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

Saba - Ziplock

Jazz Cartier & Cousin Stizz - Nothin 2 Me

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Overall (feat. Chinx)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

IDK - Just Like Martin

Brent Faiyaz - Show U Off

Saba - Ziplock

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Ant Clemons - Story Of My Life

Asiahn - Gucci Frames (Orchestral Performance)

Lil Tjay - Headshot (feat. Polo G & Fivio Foreign)

Lil Tjay - Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)

Tee Grizzley - White Lows Off Designer (feat. Lil Durk)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Justin Bieber - Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

CJ - Whoopty NYC (feat. French Montana & Rowdy Rebel)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Longevity (feat. French Montana & Jim Jones)

Mike Rapp (Sales)

CJ - Whoopty NYC (feat. French Montana & Rowdy Rebel)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud - Longevity (feat. French Montana & Jim Jones)