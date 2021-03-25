BROCKHAMPTON Sets "BUZZCUT" Ablaze With Danny Brown

They've been enigmatically rolling out something new since January, and finally, BROCKHAMPTON fans are celebrating the arrival of their new single. The Hip Hop collective has seen some changes to their line-up, but their determination to create music that both they and their supporters love remains intact. Ahead of the usual Friday drop, BROCKHAMPTON shared their "BUZZCUT" release that features a look from Danny Brown.

Along with the new single comes a colorful, dare we say "abstract" visual directed by Dan Streit with Kevin Abstract acting as creative director. The trippy clip weaves in and out of non-sensical scenes that teeter on the lines of animation. Check out "BUZZCUT" by BROCKHAMPTON featuring Danny Brown and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Where to begin? A veteran with a medicine pen

Let 'em all in, treat 'em like they next of my kin

Checkin' your chin way before the record begin

N*ggas blow a lot of smoke like they breathe in the wind