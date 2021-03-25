mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BROCKHAMPTON Sets "BUZZCUT" Ablaze With Danny Brown

Erika Marie
March 25, 2021 01:10
1 View
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

BUZZCUT
Brockhampton Feat. Danny Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The collective and the rapper collaborated on the single and deliver trippy visual to match


They've been enigmatically rolling out something new since January, and finally, BROCKHAMPTON fans are celebrating the arrival of their new single. The Hip Hop collective has seen some changes to their line-up, but their determination to create music that both they and their supporters love remains intact. Ahead of the usual Friday drop, BROCKHAMPTON shared their "BUZZCUT" release that features a look from Danny Brown.

Along with the new single comes a colorful, dare we say "abstract" visual directed by Dan Streit with Kevin Abstract acting as creative director. The trippy clip weaves in and out of non-sensical scenes that teeter on the lines of animation. Check out "BUZZCUT" by BROCKHAMPTON featuring Danny Brown and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Where to begin? A veteran with a medicine pen
Let 'em all in, treat 'em like they next of my kin
Checkin' your chin way before the record begin
N*ggas blow a lot of smoke like they breathe in the wind

Brockhampton
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Brockhampton Danny Brown
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BROCKHAMPTON Sets "BUZZCUT" Ablaze With Danny Brown
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject