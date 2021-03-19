Justin Bieber Taps Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON For Catchy Single "Peaches"

Ever since he performed the record as part of his Tiny Desk Concert for NPR this week, the world knew that Justin Bieber's new single "Peaches" was a hit. Now that his latest studio album Justice has officially been released, and the single has been uploaded to all digital streaming platforms with features from Daniel Caesar and GIVÄON, it's clear that this track is something special.

"Peaches" is the latest single release from Justin Bieber, who is threatening to take over the charts in the coming weeks with this one. Everything about this song, especially the catchy hook that will leave you humming the melody for days on end, screams that "Peaches" will be a lasting success well into the summer season. The R&B-tinged record picks up perfect guest appearances from Daniel Caesar and Giveon, who gives the song a final punch before it closes out with Bieber's fantastic hook.

Alongside a new music video directed by Collin Tilley, "Peaches" is out now and it's worth a listen from any pop and R&B fans.

What do you think of the new record?

Quotable Lyrics:

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, sh*t)

I get my weed from California (That's that sh*t)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, (Bad ass b*tch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)