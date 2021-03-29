Lil Nas X Releases Extended Version Of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Nas X is a master troll. He knew that his new single and the accompanying music video would get people talking and, on cue, the entire world seemingly had something to say when "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" finally dropped. After teasing the song's release for nearly a full year, the 21-year-old rapper came through with the controversial music video, which shows him making his way up to heaven before pole-dancing his way down to hell and seducing the devil. Additionally, Lil Nas X released a collaborative pair of sneakers with MSCHF that features satanic imagery and includes a drop of human blood.

As people continue to debate about Lil Nas X's new single and video, the certified hitmaker has officially come through with "Satan's Extended Version" of the song, which has been lengthened by thirty seconds with a bridge and an extra chorus. In case you wanted even more of Montero's world, now you've got all the tools to enjoy it.

Check out the longer version of the song below and let us know what you think of it.

If you're interested in the story behind this song, you can read more about what people like Joyner Lucas and Candace Owens are saying about it here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna sell what you're buyin'

I wanna feel on your ass in Hawaii

I want that jet lag from f*ckin' and flyin'

Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin'