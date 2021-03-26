24kGoldn Releases Debut Album "El Dorado" Featuring Future, DaBaby, & More

With the worldwide success of his hit single "Mood" with iann dior, San Francisco native 24kGoldn began to show us what he could truly be capable of. Are we in for a career worth of smash hits from the 20-year-old youngster? 24k has officially released his debut album El Dorado, welcoming us all into his world as we seek to escape from the troubles of every day, escaping into a golden land accompanied by rap superstars like Future, DaBaby, Swae Lee, and more.

Everything leading to this point signaled the fact that 24kGoldn could become the world's next pop-rap crossover success, especially with "Mood" posting up at #1 for several weeks at the top of 2021. El Dorado continues to cement 24kGoldn as one of the most exciting artists of his generation, aiming for hit-after-hit with songs that could each take over the charts with the right promotional treatment.

Listen to the new album below and let us know if you're liking it so far.

Tracklist:

1. The Top

2. Company (feat. Future)

3. Love Or Lust

4. Outta Pocket

5. Coco (feat. DaBaby)

6. Butterflies

7. Breath Away

8. Yellow Lights

9. 3, 2, 1

10. Empty (feat. Swae Lee)

11. Cut It Off

12. Don't Sleep

13. Mood (feat. iann dior)