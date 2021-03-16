The road to El Dorado is underway, and 24kGoldn has officially unveiled the tracklist to his anticipated debut album. Doing so by way of a thematically appropriate skit, which finds him donning his explorer's cap in the search for uncharted territory, 24kGoldn ultimately reveals that El Dorado will feature thirteen tracks and guest appearances from Future, DaBaby, Swae Lee, and Iann Dior.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

For the most part, however, the Bay Area melodist appears to be handling the bulk of the project on his own. Fans will likely recognize a few familiar cuts, as the DaBaby-assisted "Coco," "3, 2,1," and the Iann Dior-assisted "Mood" have already been released. Luckily, the majority of El Dorado will consist of new material and should go a long way in establishing the depth of 24kGoldn's artistry. Should you be interested in seeing what he's been cooking up for his debut, look for El Dorado to land in full on March 26th.

In the meantime, check out the full tracklist, as well as the adventurous skit that accompanied the big reveal. Should you be among the many anticipating the album, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. Have you enjoyed what little we've heard from El Dorado so far?

1. The Top

2. Love or Lust

3. Company (feat. Future)

4. Outta Pocket

5. Coco (feat. DaBaby)

6. Butterflies

7. Breath Away

8. Yellow Lights

9. 3, 2, 1

10. Empty (feat. Swae Lee)

11. Cut It Off

12. Don’t Sleep

13. Mood (feat. Iann Dior)