This week's Billboard Hot 100 update is pretty monumental, featuring two instances where artists in the Top 10 have broken major records.

To start off, 24kGoldn and iann dior remain at #1 with "Mood", which has taken the world by storm. The song is spending its fifth week at the top of the chart.

Coming in right behind the two rising stars is Billie Eilish, whose new single "Therefore I Am" debuts at #2. This speaks to Billie's evolution as a pop star, but it also marks a huge moment for the youth as the #1 and #2 songs in the country are performed by artists that were born in the 2000s. 24kGoldn was born in 2000 and Billie Eilish was born in 2001. This is the first time that the top two songs on the chart come from artists born in that decade.

Coming in at #7 is The Weeknd with "Blinding Lights", which has officially surpassed Post Malone for the record he made with "Circles". "Circles" was in the Hot 100's Top 10 for a total of 39 weeks, which started a record that The Weeknd has broken by clocking in his fortieth week in the Top 10 with this song.

Congratulations to 24kGoldn, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd on these outstanding accomplishments.

Elsewhere on the chart, we see Drake and Lil Durk narrowly hold on to their spot at #5 with "Laugh Now Cry Later", Internet Money's "Lemonade" slide to #8, Bad Bunny strike at #9, and Pop Smoke's "For The Night" is still performing well at #10.