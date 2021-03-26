Young Dolph & Key Glock Return With "Dum And Dummer 2" Joint Project

This 2019 collaboration was a hit and now they've returned with the second installment. Key Glock and Young Dolph first released Dum & Dummer pre-COVID-19, so they locked down during the pandemic to create a 20-track project to follow. Dum & Dummer 2 doesn't host features from other artists as Glock and Dolph hold things down as a duo.
To help hype the project, Dolph uploaded a post to his Instagram page where he launched a contest that can make a handful of fans richer. "*STARTING TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT, THE FIRST PERSON THAT EMAIL ME THE 10,888th WORD THAT IS SAID IN THE LYRICS ON 'DUM & DUMMER 2' WINS THE FIRST $25,000." We won't keep you from trying to figure out the answer, so stream Key Glock and Young Dolph's Dum & Dummer 2 and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. Penguins
2. What u see is what u get
3. Aspen
4. In GLOC we trust
5. Cheat Code
6. Coordinate
7. I'm The Type
8. Case Closed
9. I Can Show You
10. RAIN RAIN
11. Somethin' Else
12. Yeah Yeah
13. Buddy Lane
14. Nintendo
15. Sleep With The Roaches
16. Move Around
17. Hashtag
18. Pot of Gold
19. A Goat & A Dolphin
20. Dumbest & Dumbest