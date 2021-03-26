Young Dolph & Key Glock Return With "Dum And Dummer 2" Joint Project

This 2019 collaboration was a hit and now they've returned with the second installment. Key Glock and Young Dolph first released Dum & Dummer pre-COVID-19, so they locked down during the pandemic to create a 20-track project to follow. Dum & Dummer 2 doesn't host features from other artists as Glock and Dolph hold things down as a duo.

To help hype the project, Dolph uploaded a post to his Instagram page where he launched a contest that can make a handful of fans richer. "*STARTING TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT, THE FIRST PERSON THAT EMAIL ME THE 10,888th WORD THAT IS SAID IN THE LYRICS ON 'DUM & DUMMER 2' WINS THE FIRST $25,000." We won't keep you from trying to figure out the answer, so stream Key Glock and Young Dolph's Dum & Dummer 2 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Penguins

2. What u see is what u get

3. Aspen

4. In GLOC we trust

5. Cheat Code

6. Coordinate

7. I'm The Type

8. Case Closed

9. I Can Show You

10. RAIN RAIN

11. Somethin' Else

12. Yeah Yeah

13. Buddy Lane

14. Nintendo

15. Sleep With The Roaches

16. Move Around

17. Hashtag

18. Pot of Gold

19. A Goat & A Dolphin

20. Dumbest & Dumbest