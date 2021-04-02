Lil Tjay Drops Off "Destined 2 Win" Ft. Tyga, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, & Toosii

Following the release of his documentary, Lil Tjay has finally shared his sophomore studio album, Destined 2 Win. Mike Tyson narrated the rapper's recently release mini-film as he encouraged Tjay to get on his feet and take on his obstacles. The rapper has been teasing this project for some time and previously shared on Instagram how he came up with the title of his project.

“I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great,” he wrote. “Even when sh*t tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up!!” The 21-track album features artists including Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Saweetie, Tyga, Toosii, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. Stream Destined 2 Win and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Destined 2 Win

2. Born 2 Be Great

3. Calling My Phone

4. What You Wanna Do

5. Hood Rich

6. Oh Well

7. Headshot ft. Polo G & Fivio Foreign

8. Gang Gang

9. Go Crazy

10. Irregular Love

11. Move ft. Saweetie, Tyga

12. Slow Down

13. Love Hurts ft. Toosii

14. Run It Up ft. Offset & Moneybagg Yo

15. Part of the Plan

16. No Cap

17. Life Changed

18. Nuf Said

19. Losses - Bonus

20. Move On - Bonus

21. None of Your Love - Bonus