Late last week, Bronx-bred rapper Lil Tjayannounced his sophomore project Destined 2 Win, set to arrive this Friday, April 2nd. The announcement follows the success of its 6lack-assisted lead single "Calling My Phone," which has gone on to become his biggest hit to date. Building up more anticipation for the long-awaited project, the 19-year-old released a compelling album trailer featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson to help tell the narrative.



"I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like something in me was meant to be great. Even when sh*t tried stop me it never did and I kept getting up," penned the teenager in the Instagram caption of the post.

He continued, "Thank ya for running the numbers up on the presave. Let’s keep going and get this #1. I got more surprises for ya before the album drops this Friday." In the minute-and-a-half long trailer, the legendary boxer can be heard providing the New Yorker with a pep talk as a way to push him to succeed in the rap arena.

The "Leaked" artist has previously revealed collaborations on the upcoming project include 6lack, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Toosi, and Tyga. Set to include 21-tracks altogether, it comes as a follow-up to his 2019 debut album True 2 Myself.

Let us know if you'll be streaming Destined 2 Win when it arrives.

