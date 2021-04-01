Lil Tjay is ready to deliver his upcoming album Destined 2 Win, a project that features guest appearances from 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Toosi, and Tyga. Upon previously delivering a Mike Tyson-narrated album teaser, Lil Tjay has officially followed up with an extensive behind-the-scenes album documentary, uploading the nine-minute video to his YouTube channel.

Miikka Skaffari/WireImage/Getty Images

In the opening shot, Tjay can be seen laying down an energetic reference track, an insight into his creative process. "I was locked up five years ago exactly," he reflects. "I was blessed that I caught all my charges and got that phase out of me. It's definitely a reminder that I don't want to go back there."

The voiceover continues as Tjay outlines his surroundings growing up in the Bronx, stating that he often found himself surrounded by people lacking ambition. As the documentary continues, Tjay opens up about several learning experiences he's faced, teasing that many such reflections will be included on his upcoming project. "I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt I had something in me that was going to be great," he explains. "It's a body of work to highlight my accomplishments."

In an interesting moment, the documentary explores Tjay and his team meticulously arranging the album's tracklist, revealing the rapper's desire for a cohesive experience. It's evident that the rapper is determined to make a lasting impact with this one, and though the jury is still out on the final project, the singles we've heard so far have certainly been promising. Should you be interested in catching Destined 2 Win when it lands at midnight, consider checking out the official Album Documentary (Episode 1) below.