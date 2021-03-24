Lil Tjay has been warming up for a minute now, having recently delivered a pair of stylistically diverse singles -- the 6LACK-assisted "Calling My Phone," and the Polo G and Fivio Foreign-assisted "Headshot." As such, many assumed that a new album was on the way, and Tjay himself has officially confirmed as much.

"My second album Destined 2 Win is dropping on 4/2!!" reveals Tjay, sharing a glimpse at the minimalist cover and twenty-one-song tracklist on his Instagram page. "I just wanna say thank ya for being patient with me. I wanted to give ya the best body of work I can." Alas, Tjay did opt to keep the guest appearances secret, and since both "Calling My Phone" and "Headshot" are included, we can expect a few more prominent features where that came from. "Pre-save now and run it up and I’ll drop the features."

With the big release date only a few weeks away, it won't be long before Destined 2 Win arrives in full. It's certainly a lengthy effort from the New York rapper, though three of the final tracks are technically "bonus" cuts. It should be interesting to see how he continues to evolve on his second project, which has already yielded the highest-charting single of his career so far. Be sure to check out the complete tracklist, minus feature, below.