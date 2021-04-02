Jasiah Is Ready For "War" On His Electrifying New Album

Last spring, Jasiah kicked off the rollout to his highly-anticipated follow up to 2019's Jasiah I Am by unleashing the gnarly screamo-rap smash "Break Shit." A year later, the Dayton, Ohion native has finally returned with his latest album, titled War.

War is a seven-track project that features high-octane guest contributions from artists such as Pouya, Rico Nasty, TheHxliday, and Nascar Aloe. Clocking in at a runtime of approximately 16 minutes, Jasiah's electrifying project is a welcomed dose of energy. In addition the incredible guest appearances, the beat selection on War is also worthy of praise, from the ugly — yet thumping — production on "Spit" to the eclectic video game-style production on "Unintelligible." Even with four of the seven songs being previously shared by the "Shenanigans" artist over the past year, War is still one of the most refreshing alternative rap releases to drop this year.

If you were a fan of xxxtentacion's hype and screamo output, then you should definitely give Jasiah's new album a listen. Check it out below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Zit (feat. Pouya)

2. Break Shit

3. In N Out (feat. TheHxliday & Rico Nasty)

4. Spit

5. Surfs Up

6. Unintelligible (feat. nascar aloe)

7. Crisis