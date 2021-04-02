42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch Deliver Anticipated Collab "4 Da Gang"

This collaboration has been highly anticipated by fans, not only because 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch are two of the hottest rappers on the scene currently, but because there was an apparent shooting last month while they were filming their music video. Three people were reportedly wounded during the incident while the two rappers were unscathed. Later, OMB Peezy was arrested and charged in connection to the incident, but he has denied involvement.

On Friday (April 2), fans are leaving the drama behind and enjoying Dugg and Roddy's collaboration, "4 Da Gang." The two artists trade verses as they represent their cities and drop bars about fast cars and beautiful women. The TayTayMadeIt production will remind you of a Bay Area, West Coast beat that will get you moving, so stream "4 Da Gang" and let us know if this one will land on your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't nothin' plain on me, n*gga, four chains on me

I ain't trippin' 'bout that ho, n*gga, she came on me

I got a b*tch from the West, she'll suck a n*gga soft

B*tch from the East, she'll f*ck a n*gga dawgs

Still playin' with that raw even though I got a deal