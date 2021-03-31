Westside Gunn Delivers New Single "TV BOY"

Rest assured that rumors of Westside Gunn's retirement have been grossly exaggerated. In fact, the Griselda visionary is on the verge of delivering yet another new project, this time revisiting a long-running series for Hitler Wears Hermes 8. With that one officially on the way, Gunn has come through to drop a pair of new singles off the project, the first of which being the Daringer and Beat Butcha collaboration "TV BOY"

Being that this one was conjured by two of Griselda's most consistent producers, it's no surprise that "TV BOY" features the label's grimy signature sound. Immersed in the warbling instrumental, Gunn lets fly an energetic dose of street lyricism, reflecting on his formative hustling days. "Beware, it's the MAC squeezer," he spits, buried in a mass of ad-libs and filthy percussion. "If all else fails, I kept Pyrex for scales / Last place was hell, I'm talkin' 23 and 1 / Thirty minutes straight starin' at the cell."

Check out "TV BOY" now, the first of two new singles from Westside Gunn -- the Camouflage Monk-produced "Julia Lang" is also due for release at some point today.

